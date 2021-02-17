National Quilt Museum CEO Stepping Down This Summer

The National Quilt Museum in Paducah will be entering a new era of leadership as their CEO of 10 years announced he is resigning at the end of the current fiscal year.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, Frank Bennett announced his last day as CEO would be June 30. Bennett began his work as museum CEO in 2011.

“I was quite humbled that an organization with such an incredibly storied history and far reaching mission would trust a 35-year-old strategy and marketing consultant to become their CEO,” he said in the post.

Before coming to Paducah, Bennett was a business consultant in Dallas, Texas, and is also a writer, speaker, and advisor in museum and organizational strategy.

The museum showcases the work of current quilters, giving them the opportunity to experience the appreciation of an audience, in some cases, for the very first time. Bennett said being a part of that experience for artists is among his favorite parts of working with The National Quilt Museum.

“The only real success in life comes from making a positive impact on people's lives,” he said.

Going forward, Bennett said his goal is to continue to serve in the Paducah area.

“The impact of my work is what matters to me most. As of July 1, 2021, I will be looking for new professional work,” he said in the post.

Bennet said he plans to continue making a positive impact with Paducah area organizations that have “massively transformative goals and the potential to make a meaningful impact.”