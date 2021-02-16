National Weather Service Forecast: Significant Weather Through Thursday, ‘Then It Gets Better’

The National Weather Service of Paducah said the region should brace for another round of wintery weather arriving Wednesday, with accumulation of snow potentially accompanied by freezing rain and sleet. But meteorologists also forecast warmer temperatures are on the horizon beginning this weekend and into the coming weeks.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Rick Shanklin during a briefing Tuesday morning said dangerous wind chills in the single digits will continue through the day. Southeast Missouri will see a winter weather advisory activate beginning midnight tonight and see snow accumulations between one and three inches by noon tomorrow.

According to the current forecast models, the storms bringing snow accumulation will reach the Mississippi River and edge of the Purchase Region between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday and reach the remainder of the Purchase Region between noon and 6 p.m. Wednesday. Shanklin said meteorologists expect light amounts of snow accumulation during that band of the storm.

But the next band of snowfall, expected to reach western Kentucky around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Shanklin said, is currently forecast as “the biggest surge” bringing heavier amounts. He said there are numerous differences in forecasting models which makes forecasting the event “even tougher.” Right now, Shanklin said, meteorologists anticipate western Kentucky will receive at least four inches of accumulation between Wednesday and Thursday, perhaps as much as six inches.

Calloway County specifically should begin to see light accumulation around daybreak Wednesday. Shanklin said Wednesday evening is when meteorologists anticipate conditions will worsen in that area. He said 6 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday evening is the main concern for Calloway.

Shanklin said meteorologists are monitoring the potential types of precipitation the storm could bring. He said there is a possibility freezing rain and sleet could accompany the snow, and meteorologists will continue collecting and analyzing data as the storm approaches.

By Thursday night, Shanklin said, the system will leave the region and the days following look more promising for those who like sunshine. He said the weekend will see warmer temperatures, reaching above freezing “for the first time in a long time.”

“Hopefully we’re done with wintery weather for some time after this event,” he added.

Shanklin said the eight- to 14-day outlook indicates ‘above normal temperatures,’ with the normal highs around the lower 50s and normal lows around 30. He said the region could see temperatures in the 50s during this time. In addition, he said forecasts indicate precipitation could stay active and perhaps above normal. He noted the longer, two- to three-week range indicates some concern for increased river levels and flooding.

Regarding the winter storm systems which passed through earlier in the week, Shanklin said snow accumulation varied throughout the region, but meteorologists measured nine inches at the weather station.