Snowstorm to impact region Friday, per NWS forecasters

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say that some areas in far western Kentucky, southern Illinois and northwest Tennessee are likely to get at least four inches of snow on Friday.

NWS offices in Paducah and Memphis have issued a winter storm warning for counties in Kentucky’s Purchase Area and western Tennessee. Kentucky’s will be in effect from midnight Thursday night to midnight Friday night, while Tennessee’s will be in effect from Thursday night through Saturday morning.

A winter storm warning means that heavy snowfall – usually six inches in a 12-hour span or eight inches in a 24-hour period – is expected.

NWS Paducah is projecting at least three inches of snow for most Kentucky communities west of Owensboro. Some cities – including Murray, Hopkinsville and Madisonville – are projected to receive between four and six inches of snow on Friday. NWS lead forecaster Justin Gibbs said some areas could even see upwards of six inches of snowfall.

The snowstorm is expected to arrive in far western Kentucky around midnight Thursday night, and continue to move east into Friday morning.

NWS Paducah forecasters say the snow will accumulate quickly and could lead to significant travel impacts – especially during commutes Friday morning and evening.