NWS says to expect travel impacts across region during winter storm

The National Weather Service office in Paducah says the winter storm approaching this weekend is likely to impact travel across parts of western Kentucky and southern Illinois in the coming days.

Forecasters say a mix of rain, sleet and snow is expected to arrive late Saturday night and linger throughout Sunday into Monday morning.

Additionally, some power outages are possible due to the potential for ice accumulation and strong winds.

Following that storm, NWS Paducah is projecting wind chills in parts of Kentucky and Illinois to drop into the single digits – or potentially below zero – for much of the week of Jan. 6.