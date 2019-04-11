Paducah To Potentially Be Included In Tennessee RiverLine Pilot

Paducah is pending inclusion in a pilot project for a continuous trail system along the Tennessee River.

The Tennessee RiverLine Project is a vision for a system of trail experiences from Knoxville to Paducah. According to the Tennessee RiverLine website, the project is still in early developmental stages.

River Discovery Center Executive Director Julie Harris said the Pilot Program will allow communities to become involved in the project’s development and launch.

Harris said that since the Tennessee River ends in Paducah, that it’s only natural for the community to be heavily involved in the project.

“Besides the fact that we are perfectly situated at the terminus of the Tennessee River,” she said. “Paducah has much infrastructure already in place as well as related activities that make it a perfect partner to become a Pilot Community.”

Harris said the project could bring new investments and economic opportunity to the region.