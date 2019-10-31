Person Killed In Plane Crash Near Barkley Regional Airport

A person was killed in a plane crash Thursday night near Barkley Regional Airport.

Airport Authority Board Chairman George Bray in a phone call said the pilot was the only person in the plane and that law enforcement is working to notify the pilot’s family. Airport Marketing Director Eddie Grant in a statement said the plane was a single-engine PA32R Piper Saratoga.

Grant said the plane was on its final approach when it crashed in a wooded area north of the airport, near Woodville Road. The plane was a general aviation plane and not a commercial flight. The airport remains open with all flights on schedule. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are assisting local officials with an investigation.