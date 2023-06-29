© 2023
New Barkley Regional Airport terminal opens in Paducah

WKMS
Published June 29, 2023

Barkley Regional Airport welcomed travelers into its new terminal for the first time on Wednesday.

According to The Paducah Sun, construction of the new terminal cost around $43 million dollars. The new terminal project at the Paducah airport was funded through a combination of federal, state and local dollars.

The space also features artwork from three artists with connections to the far western Kentucky region.

Currently, Barkley Regional Airport offers daily flights to and from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Society barkley regional airporteconomic development
