Listen to Tracy's full interview with punk pioneer, Paloma McLardy (Palmolive). She speaks tonight at Murray State's Faculty Hall, room 208, following a screening of the film "Here To Be Heard: The Story of the Slits" at 7:30 p.m.

Tracy Ross speaks with Dr. Kathy Callahan, and Paloma McLardy of the pioneering punk band, The Slits.