Stewart & Weakley Counties Report Record Breaking Early Voting Numbers

By 41 minutes ago

Credit Karen Roach, 123RF Stock Photo

Some local Tennessee counties are reporting record-breaking numbers of early and mail-in ballots this election. 

On their Facebook page, Stewart County Election Commission reported voters “smashed records” with 49.1% of registered voters either voting early or by mail. The second highest reported number was 40.8% in 2016. Some 4,283 registered voters turned out to vote early, as compared to roughly 3,300 in 2016. 

Weakley County Election Commission reported Thursday morning more than 51% of registered voters voted early or by mail, as compared to 40.9% in 2016.  The commission said on Facebook more than 10,000 ballots were cast. That number was less than 8,000 in 2016.

The last day to vote early in Tennessee was Thursday. The Secretary of State website reports voter turnout statistics back to 1994.

 

Tags: 
early voting
tennessee
mail-in ballots
#voterguide2020

Related Content

Mail-In, Early Voting In Kentucky Signals High Voter Turnout

By Oct 20, 2020
Ryan Van Velzer / WKYU-FM

  Kentucky election officials are predicting that 70% of registered voters will cast ballots in this year’s General Election — an uptick from the 2016 election, which had 59% turnout.

State’s Top Election Official Urges Early Voting

By Oct 16, 2020
Stephanie Wolf

Kentucky’s secretary of state Michael Adams is urging voters to take advantage of early voting ahead of Nov. 3, in order to help the election run more smoothly.