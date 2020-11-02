Stewart & Weakley Counties Report Record Breaking Early Voting Numbers

Some local Tennessee counties are reporting record-breaking numbers of early and mail-in ballots this election.

On their Facebook page, Stewart County Election Commission reported voters “smashed records” with 49.1% of registered voters either voting early or by mail. The second highest reported number was 40.8% in 2016. Some 4,283 registered voters turned out to vote early, as compared to roughly 3,300 in 2016.

Weakley County Election Commission reported Thursday morning more than 51% of registered voters voted early or by mail, as compared to 40.9% in 2016. The commission said on Facebook more than 10,000 ballots were cast. That number was less than 8,000 in 2016.

The last day to vote early in Tennessee was Thursday. The Secretary of State website reports voter turnout statistics back to 1994.