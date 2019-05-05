Sunday Puzzle: Familiar 2 Words

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a familiar two-word phrase or name with the initials S-F.

Example. Eating utensil to the left of the dinner plate --> SALAD FORK

1. Genre for H.G. Wells or Ray Bradbury

2. Place to order a milkshake

3. Up till now

4. Green Berets, for example

5. Largest city in South Dakota

6. 12" x 12"

7. Light precipitation in the winter

8. French expression for the ability to act appropriately in social situations

9. Method of people walking one after another

10. Founder of psychoanalysis

11. Traditional southern African-American cuisine

12. Deep hit in baseball that's caught but that allows a base runner to tag up and score

13. Disparaging term for the U.S. purchase of Alaska

14. Emoji that expresses happiness

15. Feeling around this time of year of restlessness and excitement

Last week's challenge:

Challenge: Think of a three-word phrase with an "and" in the middle For example: ___ and ___ . Move the first letter of the third word to the start of the first word and you'll form two means of transportation. What are they?

Challenge answer: Arts and Crafts

Winner: Philip Rosen of El Paso, Texas.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Erik Burg of San Francisco. Name a popular movie of 2018. Add an R. You can rearrange the result to get three different titles for people. What are they?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, May 9 at 3 p.m. ET.

