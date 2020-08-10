The Tennessee General Assembly Is Meeting This Week In Special Session. Here’s What To Expect.

By SERGIO MARTÍNEZ-BELTRÁN 46 minutes ago

Credit Gstewart89 / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

This week the Tennessee General Assembly will start a special session, and it’s expected to last at least three days.

Gov. Bill Lee has tasked lawmakers with passing bills that range from COVID-19 to the protests outside the Tennessee State Capitol.

The main measure Gov. Bill Lee is pushing for is one that would shield businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

The legislature’s Republican supermajority is united in agreement that this is an important issue. But, before the legislature adjourned in June, they were at odds over whether the law should be retroactive.

The General Assembly is also expected to pass a new law that would spell out what would constitute vandalism and defacement, including the use of chalk on state property. This is in response to the ongoing protest in front of the capitol.

The special session will start at 4 p.m Monday. It will cost about $41,000 a day, which includes average round-trip mileage and per diem assuming all 132 members are present.

Tags: 
tennessee general assembly
Gov. Bill Lee
Special Session

Related Content

Tennessee General Assembly Will Return To Nashville Next Week For Special Session

By Aug 4, 2020
Gov. Bill Lee / via Facebook

Gov. Bill Lee has asked the Tennessee General Assembly to meet in a special session next week to pass some COVID-19 related bills that previously failed during the regular session.

In Transparency Reversal, Gov. Lee Says Tennessee Will Report Coronavirus Outbreaks In Schools

By Aug 5, 2020
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán / WPLN

Not only will Tennessee now track the cases of COVID-19 in schools across the state, but it is expected to make the information public.