Tennessee Gov Eyes $24.7M to Treat Hepatits C In Prisons

By 17 minutes ago

Credit Bill Lee via Facebook

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is seeking almost $24.7 million to treat hepatitis C in prisons.

On Tuesday, Tennessee Finance Commissioner Stuart McWhorter told a Senate panel about the request within the administration's wide-ranging budget amendment for the fiscal year beginning in July.

McWhorter said the funding would draw from $24 million originally planned for Lee's proposed voucher-style education program, which is working its way through the Legislature. McWhorter said that funding would've been unused under the current education savings account proposal.

McWhorter said the funding still wouldn't address the full prison population requiring hepatitis C treatment and the administration would likely request more funding next year.

Hepatitis C is a contagious liver disease that can be serious. It is spread through contact with the blood of an infected person.

Tags: 
Bill Lee
hepatitis C

Related Content

Tenn. Gov To Push $25M Education Savings Account Plan

By Mar 4, 2019
melpomen / 123rf Stock Photo

Top Republicans say Gov. Bill Lee will soon unveil a proposal geared toward boosting school choice in Tennessee.