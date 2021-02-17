Tennessee Legislature Shuts Down Due To Inclement Weather — A First In Years

The winter storm affecting middle Tennessee has shut down legislative business in the state — a first in five years.

Senate Speaker Randy McNally said in a tweet the decision to cancel the committee hearings this week was made so lawmakers don’t have to drive to Nashville.

Legislative staff is allowed to work from home.

The roads in middle Tennessee are still covered with snow and ice, making it dangerous for traveling. Metro police officers have responded to more than 250 crashes since Saturday, including more than 40 involving injuries, according to the city.

It’s very unusual for the General Assembly to shut down due inclement weather — they worked through the 2010 floods and the 2020 tornadoes. The last time they hit pause was in 2016. That was when a winter storm brought eight inches of snow into Davidson County.

The House and Senate speakers plan to go back into session next week.