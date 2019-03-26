Trial Date Set In Federal Wire Fraud Case Involving Murray Businessman, Employee

By 6 minutes ago

Credit U.S. ATTORNEY FOR WESTERN DISTRICT OF TN FACEBOOK PAGE

A trial date is set for a Murray businessman and employee indicted on wire fraud charges

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee set the date for January 13, 2020 for Charles "Chuck" Jones and Mark Whitaker.

Prosecutors allege Jones and Whitaker participated in a scheme to defraud the E-Rate Program. The federal program provided schools with Internet and telecommunications funding.

An indictment said Jones and Whitaker provided money and other gifts to a co-conspirator to steer business toward Jones’ now-shuttered tech businesses.

Jones has said the charges are false and are intended to defame his character.

His attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case earlier this month, claiming the schools received the services they were promised at competitive prices.

The indictment states Jones’ companies received approximately $8.5 million from the E-Rate Program.

Tags: 
Chuck Jones
Mark Whitaker
fraud
U.S. Attorney For West Tennessee

Related Content

Murray Businessman Chuck Jones To Make First Court Appearance On Wire Fraud Charges

By Feb 11, 2019
U.S. ATTORNEY FOR WESTERN DISTRICT OF TN FACEBOOK PAGE

Murray businessman Charles “Chuck” Jones is scheduled to make a federal court appearance in Tennessee Tuesday on wire fraud charges.

West Kentucky Businessman and Employee Indicted On Wire Fraud Charges

By WKMS Staff Feb 6, 2019
U.S. Attorney For Western District Of TN Facebook page

A federal grand jury has issued a federal indictment for a west Kentucky businessman and his employee on wire fraud charges.

The office U.S. District Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant is prosecuting the case.

Prosecutors allege Charles “Chuck” Jones and Mark Whitaker both of Murray participated in a scheme to defraud the federal E-Rate program which provided funding to schools to purchase internet access and other telecommunications services and equipment.

Man Charged For Alleged Bid Rigging to Support Bankrupt Murray Business

By Sep 3, 2015
TBI

A former Tennessee school district technology director is facing an indictment on alleged bid rigging to benefit a now-shuttered business owned by Murray businessman Chuck Jones.

The charges allege the technology director received lavish gifts like a $7,000 Rolex watch and St. Louis Cardinals tickets.

College Book Renter Reduces Size as Part of Chapter 11 Reorganization

By Angela Hatton Nov 16, 2012

Murray-based College Book Renter is downsizing as part of its Chapter 11 Bankruptcy reorganization. College Book Renter is one of many companies owned by Murray businessman Chuck Jones and partner David Griffin, an Arkansas-based businessman.

Bankruptcy Trustee Robert Waldschmidt says CBR has set up a temporary smaller location, after abandoning its much larger facility south of town. Waldschmidt says that building was too big and too expensive to operate. 

Jones Company CBR Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

By Angela Hatton Oct 17, 2012
Jonathunder, Wikimedia Commons

College Book Rental Company, LLC, (CBR) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The case filed October 4, 2012, in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Middle Tennessee District of Tennessee petitions relief of approximately $15,036,951.93 in debts. Fifteen million dollars of that claim are for money loaned.