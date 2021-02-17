TVA Prepared To Meet Increased Energy Demand Throughout Tennessee Valley

The Tennessee Valley Authority is reassuring customers they are prepared to meet increased energy demands amid crippling winter storms throughout the Tennessee Valley.

In a “reliability update” to members of the media Wednesday, TVA Senior Vice President for Transmission and Power Supply Support Aaron Melda said energy consumption is currently above average for the late winter. However, the approxiamiately 28,000 megawatts currently being used falls under TVA’s energy capacity of 33,727 megawatts.

Melda said the TVA is hoping they won’t have to pass on any costs to consumers. The agency regularly seeks out cheaper sources of energy to supplement those they offer.

“We see that as our number one priority: Keep the lights on and do it in a cost-effective way,” Melda said.

TVA spreads out their generation portfolio through multiple types, which Melda said allows the organization to sustain potential difficulties with any one type. Multiple fuel sources allow for a seamless transition.

Flooding is expected over the coming weeks in anticipation of melting snow and accelerated rainfall. Melda said the flooding could help the TVA produce hydroelectric power at its facilities, allowing “room for fuel” with the new water flow. To guard against flooding, Melda said the authority can adjust water levels at any of its 29 hydro facilities throughout the river system.

“We have the ability to pull down pool levels, river levels, lake levels all across the area,” Melda said. “It’s actually gonna provide some good benefit for us.”

TVA customers are not under any directive to conserve energy, but Melda said taking steps to reduce consumption could help authorities respond to emergencies.

“We are always encouraging conservation of power,” he said.