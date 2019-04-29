Union City Heritage Park Launches 'Reelfoot Forward' Podcast

By 1 hour ago

"Reelfoot Forward" host Scott Williams and guest Kelley Powers pose at the Discovery Park of America's museum.
Credit courtesy of Discovery Park of America

Discovery Park of America launched a podcast today focusing on west Tennessee.

"Reelfoot Forward: A West Tennessee Podcast" will feature Discovery Park President Scott Williams as he interviews notable influencers in various fields.

"Topics are chosen and the tone of the show is designed to ignite interest in the things we discuss and to inspire listeners to want to discover more," said Williams.

The first episode features Final Flight Outfitters Co-Founder Kelley Powers discussing the importance of the Reelfoot Lake area to his business.

DPA Assistant Director of Education Andrew Gibson also takes listeners behind the scenes of the park.

A new episode of "Reelfoot Forward" will be released each week.

Discovery Park Of America Hires Scott Williams As New CEO

By Jan 2, 2019
Courtesy of Discovery Park Of America

The head of a top museum in Washington D.C. is taking the helm of Union City’s Discovery Park of America this week.

Agritourism And ‘Takin’ Bacon’ - Leaders Look To Grow West Tennessee Tourism

By Mar 27, 2019
Matt Markgraf / WKMS

Businesses and government officials in west Tennessee are making a concerted effort to bolster tourism in the region through capitalizing on assets like Reelfoot Lake and Discovery Park of America to promoting on-farm experiences and outdoor sports. The Discovery Park of America and Obion County Chamber of Commerce hosted a tourism summit this week, with the new Tennessee Commissioner of Tourist Development, Mark Ezell.

Discovery Park of America To Host Tourism Summit For Northwest Tennessee

By Mar 18, 2019
Discovery Park of America via Facebook

The Discovery Park of America and Obion County Chamber of Commerce are hosting a summit to boost tourism in Tennessee’s Reelfoot Lake Region.