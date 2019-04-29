(Update) Murray High Teacher Arrested After Police Say He Set Up Recorder In School Bathroom

Update Monday 4/29: The Murray Independent School District said in a Facebook post on Monday that Superintendent Coy Samons has accepted the resignation of Mark Boggess as teacher and coach.

Original Story:

A Murray High School teacher is facing charges after police say he set up a video recording device in a school bathroom.

Murray Police said in a release Thursday that 53-year-old Mark Boggess was detained and taken in for questioning after staff notified police they had located a video recording device set up in the bathroom of the nurse's station to record people while they were changing.

The suspect was identified from the video as he was setting it in place. Boggess was taken into custody after information was obtained from school staff and the interview.

He is charged with three counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and four counts of voyeurism.

According to the school's website he teaches health and physical education.

Murray Independent School District Superintendent Coy Samons said in a release Boggess is suspended with pay pending further examination. School personnel has contacted the Kentucky State Police and the Education Professional Standards Board (EPSB). "I want to assure our MISD families that when unfortunate events such as this occur, I will take action to protect our students and staff," Samons wrote. "The situation in no ways defines Murray Independent Schools."

Samons wrote the incident was addressed swiftly through a coordinated effort of Murray Indpendent Schools and the Murray Police Department. He added that safety is the district's top priority "We will continue to provide a safe and nurturing environment for students," he wrote.

The case is open and an investigation is ongoing.

This story has been updated to include statements from MISD Superintendent Coy Samons.