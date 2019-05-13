UT Martin Student Dies From Stab Wounds, Obion County Sheriff’s Office Investigating

The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 20-year-old woman Saturday evening in Union City, Tennessee.

Deputies were called around 6:30 p.m. to 29-year-old Tony Markee Mosley’s residence on Joe Fry Lane. As deputies attempted to access the residence, Mosley opened the door and collapsed from stab wounds and lacerations to his body. Officers entered and discovered the deceased body of University of Tennessee at Martin student Decora Alexander of South Fulton. Alexander had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Mosley was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City, then transferred to another facility. He was listed in critical but stable condition.

The investigation into Alexander’s death is ongoing by the Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Union City Police Department.

Alexander was a member of the dance team for the Skyhawks basketball team.