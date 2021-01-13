“We Can Stop This”: Beshear Reports One Of The Most Deadliest Days During Pandemic

By 2 hours ago

Credit Stephanie Wolf / WFPL

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a press release Wednesday 4,560 new coronavirus cases, the third-highest number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, along with dozens of newly reported deaths.

The total number of cases in Kentucky has now increased to  313,282 cases. Wednesday also marked the third-highest report of coronavirus deaths with 47 deaths, bringing the state total to 2,991 deaths. Beshear urged Kentuckians to remain cautious and follow preventative measures. 

“We’re going to pass 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth,” he said in a statement. “That is tragic. We can stop this. We need to wear masks. We need to follow the rules and restrictions, and now is not the time to pull away the authority that keeps us safe. That allows us to be fluid and flexible with a virus that appears to be mutating and spreading more aggressively.” 

Jefferson, Oldham, Kenton, Fayette, Daviess, and Boone counties were among those with the most positive cases. 

As of Wednesday, there were 1,702 hospitalizations, including 403 people in the ICU and 225 people on ventilators. The state test positivity rate is 12.29%. 

The Calloway County Health Department reported 32 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the total number of cases ever in the county to 2,755. 223 people in Calloway County are isolated with the virus, and 10 are hospitalized.

Tags: 
COVID-19
coronavirus
Gov. Andy Beshear
Commonwealth
Jefferson County
Oldham County
Kenton County
fayette county
Daviess County
Boone County
Calloway County Health Department
calloway county

Related Content

“Fight Harder Than We Ever Have”: Beshear Announces Record Test Positivity Rate

By Scottlynn Ballard Dec 4, 2020
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to “stay strong” in a press release Friday, as coronavirus cases rise and the test positivity rate for the state reaches a record high since the pandemic began.

State Supreme Court Blocks Efforts To Suspend COVID-19 Rules

By Jul 17, 2020
Daniel Jay Cameron via Facebook

Kentucky's highest court on Friday blocked lower courts from suspending the governor's emergency orders related to the coronavirus pandemic pending its own review.

Fewer People May Vote By Mail Than Expected. That Could Mean Election Day 'Chaos'

By Oct 1, 2020

COVID-19 is still spreading across the United States, but you would barely know it by how people are planning to vote this year.

As the pandemic took hold in the spring, voting experts predicted a national shift toward mail or absentee voting. Some experts predicted as many as 70% of all votes cast could be by mail, as was the case in Wisconsin's April primary.