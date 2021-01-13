“We Can Stop This”: Beshear Reports One Of The Most Deadliest Days During Pandemic

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a press release Wednesday 4,560 new coronavirus cases, the third-highest number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, along with dozens of newly reported deaths.

The total number of cases in Kentucky has now increased to 313,282 cases. Wednesday also marked the third-highest report of coronavirus deaths with 47 deaths, bringing the state total to 2,991 deaths. Beshear urged Kentuckians to remain cautious and follow preventative measures.

“We’re going to pass 3,000 COVID-19 deaths in the commonwealth,” he said in a statement. “That is tragic. We can stop this. We need to wear masks. We need to follow the rules and restrictions, and now is not the time to pull away the authority that keeps us safe. That allows us to be fluid and flexible with a virus that appears to be mutating and spreading more aggressively.”

Jefferson, Oldham, Kenton, Fayette, Daviess, and Boone counties were among those with the most positive cases.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,702 hospitalizations, including 403 people in the ICU and 225 people on ventilators. The state test positivity rate is 12.29%.

The Calloway County Health Department reported 32 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the total number of cases ever in the county to 2,755. 223 people in Calloway County are isolated with the virus, and 10 are hospitalized.