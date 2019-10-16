West Kentucky Rainfall Washing Away Extended County Burn Bans

Most far west Kentucky counties have ended their lengthy burn bans after lasting nearly two months.

Hopkins County is one of a few counties with a burn ban still in place. Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said this season’s burn ban was unusually long. Whitfield made modifications Wednesday to the ban as a result of rainfall earlier in the week. But Whitfield said his county is still too dry to totally lift the ban.

"We still don’t want bonfires or people burning trash out close to woods. Because, even with the rain, we still have somewhat dry conditions," Whitfield Jr. said. "We want people to go and roast marshmallows, but it’s still dry enough we don’t want to take any chances."

Whitfield said he expects to see better conditions next week after discussing the forecast with Hopkins’ County Fire Department. Burn bans in the counties of Calloway, Crittenden, Hopkins and McLean are still in effect. All counties are still under the statewide burn ban, which prohibits burning from between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.