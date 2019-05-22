West Ky Man And Woman Plead Guilty To Distributing And Receiving Child Porn

A man from Marion and a woman from Providence have both pleaded guilty to charges involving child pornography.

According to releases Wednesday from the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Kentucky, 31-year-old Edward Walton and 50-year-old Lucia Jenkins each pleaded guilty for knowingly distributing and receiving child pornography.

A federal grand jury in Owensboro indicted Walton on two charges last July. Jenkins was indicted on three charges last July.

Both pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Joseph McKinley Jr. and face minimum prison terms of five years and supervised release for at least five years.

The cases were brought as part of the national Project Safe Childhood initiative.