NWS confirms two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Purchase Area over weekend

The National Weather Service office in Paducah confirmed that two E-F 1 tornadoes touched down in the Purchase Area on Saturday morning.

The first tornado touched down in the city of Hickman just before 9 a.m., and traveled just over one mile on the ground with peak wind speeds of 105 miles per hour. The second touched down in Hickman County north of Fulton and traveled over two and a half miles.

No injuries from either tornado have been reported.

NWS’s Paducah office says there have only been 20 August tornadoes in its coverage area since 1950.