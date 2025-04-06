Western Ky. communities break rainfall record after dangerous, four-day onslaught of storms

Days of near-constant rain and threats of severe weather across western Kentucky and Tennessee have caused widespread flooding – with the threat of more on the horizon as waterways crest.

Officials with the Paducah office of the National Weather Service say that parts of the agency’s quad-state coverage area got hit with “three months of rain in four days,” with rain gauges in Benton and near Mayfield both breaking the area record over that span of time. The Benton gauge got 15.59 inches and just outside of Mayfield registered 15.55, both higher than the previous 15.53-inch area record set in 2016 in Williamsville, Missouri.

The high rainfall totals have seen many communities across the Purchase and Pennyrile areas experience disastrous flooding and other impacts from heavy rains, including in Dawson Springs , Hickman , Hopkinsville and Mayfield , among others. Dozens of homes and businesses have seen impacts from the storms so far.

Sarah Toby / Contributed Floodwaters surround Hopkinsville homes in wake of heavy rainfall.

Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Sunday morning social media post that the high waters across Kentucky have forced well over 500 state roadways to close. Parts of Interstate 24 and Interstate 69 are still restricted to one-lane or closed totally to avoid having drivers go through high waters.

Beshear has confirmed two deaths have been connected with flooding in Kentucky as of Sunday: a Nelson County man who was found dead inside a submerged vehicle Saturday and a 9-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in Frankfort Friday.

The governor has said that all state offices in the state capital would be closed Monday with the city of Frankfort facing a dangerous flooding threat.

Waterways throughout western Kentucky are expected to crest in the coming days, which NWS officials say could lead to more flooding.

NWS is forecasting that the Ohio River will crest at Paducah on April 16 at 50.5 feet. The City of Paducah has already started the installation of its flood gates in preparation, though levels are expected to stay within the moderate flood stage for the gauge at the McCracken County seat.

Other waterways expected to hit major flooding stages include the Mississippi River at Hickman on Thursday – with a crest at 46.5 feet – and the Green River at both Calhoun Lock and Dam and Paradise. The Calhoun crest is projected to be at 33.9 feet Thursday , while the Paradise crest is anticipated on Monday at 401.1 feet . The Patoka River at Princeton is expected to crest at a moderate flood stage of 22.8 feet on Friday .