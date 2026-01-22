NWS officials issues winter storm warning watch for this weekend, say to stay home unless travel is ‘absolutely’ necessary

Ahead of a winter weather event that’s projected to have major impacts across the mid-South, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the weekend – meaning forecasters are more confident that severe weather will occur.

The warning begins late Friday night and will continue through Sunday afternoon for the entire area NWS Paducah covers, including Kentucky communities west of Owensboro as well as parts of southern Illinois. The winter storm warning from NWS Memphis for northwestern Tennessee runs from Friday evening through Sunday evening.

“We could see snow totals ranging from seven to 13 inches across most of the area,” meteorologist Kate Hickford said in a video shared on Facebook by NWS Paducah.

As of Thursday afternoon, at least six inches of snow is expected in Murray and Hopkinsville. Paducah is expected to receive between 8 and 12 inches, and Madisonville is forecasted to receive 12 to 18 inches. NWS Paducah said snowfall projections are expected to fluctuate as the storm approaches.

However, Hickford said snow isn’t the only concern. Arctic air, which is extremely cold and dry, is also moving through the area. This means those stuck outside are at a higher risk of hypothermia due to wind chill on top of temperatures that are already below freezing.

It’s possible that some areas in western Kentucky will receive sleet and freezing rain, but Hickford said snow is going to be the dominant form of precipitation.

Roads will likely be icy, and the cold temperatures make it difficult for workers to clear them. Forecasters with NWS Paducah recommend staying off the roads if possible.

“Please do your best to stay home, we don’t really want anyone out there traveling unless you absolutely have to,” said Hickford. “And if you do, make sure that you have an emergency kit in your car and you are prepared for anything that might happen.”

NWS Paducah’s post recommends finishing storm preparations in the next 24 hours. Stock up on groceries and gas, check your carbon monoxide and smoke detectors and bring your pets indoors.