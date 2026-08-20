USGS verifies earthquake rumbled under western Ky. at same time as radar-indicated tornado

As severe storms moved through western Kentucky late Wednesday night, some residents felt a rumble that was more than thunder.

The U.S. Geological Survey verified early this morning that a 2.5-magnitude earthquake — with an epicenter near the Illinois-Kentucky border roughly 10 miles west of Paducah — was detected just after 11:30 p.m. At the same time, much of the area that felt the quake was under an active tornado warning, as National Weather Service forecasters were tracking a radar-indicated tornado moving through Graves County.

Winds as fast as 100 mph damaged structures around the region and left many without power Thursday morning, with more than 12,000 in Graves, Calloway, Marshall, Carlisle and Ballard counties still impacted by outages.

No deaths or injuries have been reported in connection with the storms. Multiple school systems in the area closed Thursday as a result of the outages and roads blocked by downed trees. NWS teams are expected to begin surveying the damage today.