A new edition of a national resource guide intended to help school communities recover in the aftermath of shooting tragedies draws on the experiences of former Marshall County High School principal Patricia Greer.

Created through a collaboration of eighteen current and former school leaders this fall, the Principal Recovery Network (PRN) put out the second edition of the “Guide to Recovery” – a publication designed to help survivors and community members in the wake of school – in late September.

Though the guide is mainly geared towards communities that face gun violence, the included practices are suggested for all possible tragedies or disasters that could occur within the school.

Greer, who was principal of MCHS when the 2018 shooting occurred and now serves as director of the resource center for the Kentucky Center for School Safety, said the group wanted to make a resource that schools facing tragedies would find useful.

“There's a lot of moving pieces after a mass violence event, and having just some general guidelines to at least bounce your ideas off of are always good,” she said.

During the shooting in western Kentucky , two students were killed and 18 people were severely injured.

Greer said the organization worked to expand and revise the original guide, which she also contributed to in 2022.

“We just feel like we learned a lot of this talking to one another informally,” Greer said. “Some of it we learned, and because we made the decision, it worked out great. Other times, we had to work through some bumps, and we put this down so someone could learn from our lessons.”

Apart from immediate help after an accident, the guide also puts heavy emphasis on emotional and psychological needs of students and faculty using the direct experiences of principals.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) , there have been nearly 300 intentional shootings in schools across the nation, and over 300,000 children have been exposed to gun violence in schools since 1999.