Alien Lanes September 8, 2023

WKMS Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for 14 days after they air! Listen to this episode of Alien Lanes below.

Alien Lanes is an eclectic, alternative show hosted by local musicians: Melanie A. Davis and Tim Peyton, and occasionally featuring other local artists as hosts.

From lo-fi to high fives with all the fuzz, scuzz, and beauty of the last frontier.

This episode has expired.

Hear Alien Lanes every Friday from 11pm-1am.