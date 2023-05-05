In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, WKMS presents a new series of Sounds Good episodes hosted by Austin Carter, host of Morning Edition and the Middle of Everywhere podcast. Sound Minds will explore the beneficial relationship between music and mental health and is inspired by a similar series from KEXP in Seattle.

Carter is asking the listening community to share their experiences with music that helped them endure difficult moments in their lives, be it depression, bereavement, addiction, or something else. Music can be a powerful form of therapy, and Sound Minds seeks to explore this therapeutic outlet. E-mail acarter1@murraystate.edu if you are interested in submitting your testimonial.

Sound Minds May 4 2023.mp3 Listen • 1:41:57

Tune in to Sound Minds every Thursday in May from 11 am to 1 pm. You can listen on-air, online at WKMS.org, or via the NPR One app.

Sound Minds is sponsored by Emerald Therapy Center, LLC.