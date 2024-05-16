Sound Minds May 16, 2024

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, WKMS presents Sound Minds, a Sounds Good series that explores the beneficial relationship between music and mental health, inspired by a similar series from KEXP in Seattle.

WKMS is asking the listening community to share their experiences with music that helped them endure difficult moments in their lives, be it depression, bereavement, addiction, or something else. Music can be a powerful form of therapy, and Sound Minds seeks to explore this therapeutic outlet. E-mail aburnett2@murraystate.edu if you are interested in submitting your testimonial.

SG 5-16-24.mp3 Listen • 1:47:56

Tune in to Sound Minds every Thursday in May from 11 am to 1 pm. You can listen on-air, online at WKMS.org, or via the NPR app.

