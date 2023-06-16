Juneteenth celebrations to be held across region

Multiple groups in western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee will be holding Juneteenth celebrations in the coming days.

Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in 2021, is on June 19 and recognizes the day the last group of enslaved people in the United States learned they were emancipated.

Some of the Juneteenth celebrations in Tennessee include a free event on Saturday afternoon at Discovery Park of America in Union City, and a Juneteenth Block Party in downtown Clarksville Saturday afternoon.