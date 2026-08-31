Murray’s PrideFest in the Park event canceled for 2026

Murray KY Pride announced Monday that its annual PrideFest in the Park has been canceled, just two weeks before the event was set to take place in Calloway County on Sept. 12.

The organization said in the social media post announcing the cancellation that the group had faced challenges scheduling entertainment, as well as internal organizational issues.

Organizers emphasized that the decision only affects this year’s festival and does not signal an end to the organization or its events in Murray. The group said that they planned for members of the board to transition away from involvement and bring new members on board, with plans to continue programming events in the future.

“In the next coming weeks, we will be pulling information together for a complete and proper transition of the board,” group leaders wrote in the Facebook post. ”The community cares and it's time to hand it over to new hands and fresh eyes.”

Details about an upcoming transition meeting will be announced at a later date.