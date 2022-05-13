© 2022
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sounds Good Conversations

Local Musician Chris Black Releases "Carl Winslow Sessions" May 13

WKMS | By Tracy Ross,
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Published May 13, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT
Chris Black the Carl Winslow Sessions
Chris Black
/
Youtube
Paducah-based Chris Black's "The Carl Winslow Sessions" is available online now.

Paducah-based musician Chris Black has had a prolific career both as a solo artist and in local bands like Oh Yeah Dakota! His latest release is a three-track EP distilled into a single cut, titled Carl Winslow Sessions. Black speaks to Tracy Ross ahead of his EP release.

Black explains that mixing down all three tracks into a single cut was part experiment, part necessity. "A, I'm kind of poor," Black begins. "I was supposed to do an album with my cousin playing drums. He played drums on the first song. So, that's what got the Carl Winslow thing going because of Family Matters."

When Black's cousin needed to focus on his own out-of-town band, Black decided to continue making the EP solo. "The second song was me by myself in my studio. The third one I just put together and was sitting there thinking about it and said, what if I just released all three of these as one song?"

"A, when I pay to get it distributed, I'll only have to pay for a single and not a full album. I thought it would be cool to do because if somebody liked the third song, it's like a digital record in a way. You can't get away from it, you know what I mean? You have to listen to it all, or you'll have to scroll through one of them."

"In this day and age, it's so easy to record something, get a hold of a distribution company, and put it on Spotify. The guy that masters my stuff was talking to me via email last summer, and I think I put out a couple of singles in a row. And he was like, well, it's a singles world now. It was just something kind of different."

Black attributes his extensive original catalogue to songwriting being his "favorite thing to do. I get to the point where if I haven't written a song in like a month, I'll start to feel useless. I just have to try to come up with something. I feel really unproductive if I'm not writing, so I guess that's it."

Chris Black's Carl Winslow Sessions is available now on Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon.

Hear the full interview here:

Chris Black - Carl Winslow Radio Edit.mp3
Tracy Ross speaks with local musician Chris Black ahead of the release of his EP, "The Carl Winslow Sessions."

Tags

Sounds Good Conversations Chris Blacklocal musicCarl Winslow Sessions
Tracy Ross
Tracy started working for WKMS in 1994 while attending Murray State University. After receiving his Bachelors and Masters degrees from MSU he was hired as Operations/Web/Sports Director in 2000. Tracy hosted All Things Considered from 2004-2012 and has served as host/producer of several music shows including Cafe Jazz, and Jazz Horizons. In 2001, Tracy revived Beyond The Edge, a legacy alternative music program that had been on hiatus for several years. Tracy was named Program Director in 2011 and created the midday music and conversation program Sounds Good in 2012 which he hosts Monday-Thursday. Tracy lives in Murray with his wife, son and daughter.
See stories by Tracy Ross
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Melanie Davis-McAfee graduated from Murray State University in 2018 with a BA in Music Business. She has been working for WKMS as a Music and Operations Assistant since 2017. Melanie hosts the late-night alternative show Alien Lanes, Fridays at 11 pm with co-host Tim Peyton. She also produces Rick Nance's Kitchen Sink and Datebook and writes Sounds Good stories for the web.
See stories by Melanie Davis-McAfee
Related Content