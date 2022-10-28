© 2022
Sounds Good Conversations

West KY Native and Author Clayton Tune's New Teen Novel, "Josephine's Game," Blends Multiple Horror and Pop Culture Elements

WKMS |
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Published October 28, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT
Josephine's Game Clayton Tune
Clayton Tune
/
Clayton Tune
Clayton Tune's new novel, "Josephine's Game," blends familiar horror and pop culture elements.

West Kentucky native and author Clayton Tune has released a new teen horror novel, Josephine's Game, that blends familiar horror and pop culture elements. Tune speaks with Austin Carter about his latest release and the inspiration behind it.

"[Josephine's Game] is a teen horror novel about a young girl who is terrorized by a board game every year after her sister's death," Tune begins. "It's a board game that her sister created. It takes place over a year and also ten years to lead you up to what's happening now. It's sort of like a Jumanji meets Stranger Things sort of story."

Tune says he was inspired to write a horror board game story since falling in love with Jumanji in the mid-90s. "I thought it would be so cool to find a board game that came to life. I've always loved ghost stories—I was a big fan of shows like Are You Afraid of the Dark? and Tales From the Crypt and Goosebumps. Anything that had to do with ghosts or haunted houses had my attention. I've just always had in the back of my mind a desire to do a board game story that had a darker side to it, somehow involving ghosts or a haunting."

"There are some themes of sibling rivalry, revenge, apologies. There is definitely a theme of anxiety. People do deal with panic attacks in this book. I'd say about half of the book focuses on the girl growing up, so it's a coming-of-age story. [Readers] might see some things they're familiar with, like what it was like going to school or doing sleepovers. Themes of loyalty, apologies, revenge—all of those things will be things that readers can expect to see."

For more information on Clayton Tune and how to find his new novel, visit his website.

Austin Carter
Austin Carter is a Murray State grad and has been involved with WKMS since he was in high school. Over the years he has been a producer for WKMS and has hosted several music shows, but now calls Morning Edition his home each weekday morning.
Austin Carter
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Melanie Davis-McAfee graduated from Murray State University in 2018 with a BA in Music Business. She has been working for WKMS as a Music and Operations Assistant since 2017. Melanie hosts the late-night alternative show Alien Lanes, Fridays at 11 pm with co-host Tim Peyton. She also produces Rick Nance's Kitchen Sink and Datebook and writes Sounds Good stories for the web.
Melanie Davis-McAfee
