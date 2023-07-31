Murray Alternative Folk Artist Melanie A. Davis Returns to Live Lunch on Friday, August 4

Murray alternative folk-jazz artist Melanie A. Davis returns to the WKMS Studios for her second Live Lunch performance under her full-band outfit, Melanie A. Davis & The Madness, on Friday, August 4. The Madness is comprised of Davis on rhythm guitar and lead vocals, Fate McAfee on lead guitar and lap steel, Daniel Thile on drums, and Tom Davis on bass. Davis' performance coincides with the release of her third full-length album, Honey Locust.

Davis' 13-track collection of jazz, folk, and doo-wop-inspired songs center around the seedy truths that hide beneath familiar tropes of American existence: patriotism or a lack thereof, senses of belonging and self, social responsibility, and love. The album features folk sensibilities, jazz-inspired vocals, and glimpses into Davis' relationship with music, from soaring lap steel à la David Gilmour to airtight harmonies reminiscent of golden-age vocal ensembles.

Melanie A. Davis & The Madness will perform in Murray on the evening of August 4 at the Big Apple Bar & Grill at 9 pm. The band performs in Paducah, Kentucky, at Dry Ground Brewing Company on Saturday, August 5, at 8 pm. From there, the band embarks on a three-week tour through Nashville, Atlanta, Asheville, Manhattan, Pittsburgh, and more. The band returns for a homecoming show in Murray at Terrapin Station on Wednesday, August 30.

For more information on Melanie A. Davis, visit her website or Facebook page.

Join Tracy Ross on Friday, August 4, at 12 noon for Melanie A. Davis & The Madness' performance. Listen on-air, on the WKMS website, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services, Just Hamburgers in Paducah, Kentucky, and listeners like you.

