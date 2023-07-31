Staff
Murray alternative folk artist Melanie A. Davis returns to Sounds Good's Live Lunch with her full-band outfit, Melanie A. Davis & The Madness, on Friday, August 4.
Louisville Public Media has hired Justin Hicks to be the new data reporter for the Ohio Valley Resource, KyCIR and WFPL.
The micro documentaries are intended to provide a sense of place beyond the news of the day and longform journalism that WKMS does so well.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 cases caused by the new coronavirus in Kentucky and Indiana.
The highest number of deaths happened in Putnam County, where 14 fatalities are now being reported. Wilson County is reporting two fatalities; Davidson County has two; and Benton County has one.
Ali will be laid to rest at Louisville's Cave Hill Cemetery Friday following a processional that will take his body through the streets.
This story has been updated. Gov. Steve Beshear will sign an executive order restoring voting rights to non-violent felons in Kentucky who have completed their sentences. Beshear made the announcement Tuesday in Frankfort. The executive order excludes people convicted of
Election night has wrapped and Republicans are celebrating. Here are five key points from the 2015 general election. Louisville businessman Matt Bevin will be Kentucky’s next governor. He’s the second Republican to have the job since 1971. He’ll also be
WFPL News has been conducting live hour-long interviews with the candidates for Kentucky governor in the run-up to the November election. The interview on Sept. 15 with Republican Matt Bevin can be found here. The interview on Sept. 17 with independent
Update 4:45 p.m.: Rowan County Same-Sex Marriage Licenses Invalid, Attorney Says An attorney for Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis says that marriage licenses issued Friday morning by deputy clerks are invalid. Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis remained in the Carter