Southern Illinois Rock Band Family Bags Makes Their Live Lunch Debut August 8

Southern Illinois rock band Family Bag performs on Sounds Good's Live Lunch for the first time on Friday, August 8, ahead of their album release show later that night at Paducah Beer Werks. The four-piece outfit will be promoting their eponymous debut, available online August 1 and on vinyl August 8.

Family Bags consists of Brian Rader (songwriter, vocals, guitar), Fate McAfee (guitar), Melanie A. Davis (bass, background vocals), and Danny Brown (drums, background vocals). The band uses alt-rock-driven arrangements reminiscent of Wilco, the Strokes, and the Beatles as vehicles for Rader's introspective and descriptive songwriting, which he delivers in a signature falsetto.

The band will be performing two shows to promote their new record. The first will be on Friday, August 8, at Paducah Beer Werks with Secular Pets and Fate McAfee with his full band. Music begins at 9 pm. The second is on Saturday, August 9, at Booby's in Carbondale, Illinois, with special guests Heather Hammers & Katt Holiday and Buzzard. For more information, visit the Family Bags Facebook page.

Join Tracy Ross for the next Live Lunch featuring Family Bags on Friday, August 8, at 12 pm. Listen on-air, on the WKMS website, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services, Wits' End Records in Murray, Kentucky, and listeners like you.