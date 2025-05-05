West Kentucky Honky Tonk Heroes, Solid Rock'it Boosters, to Perform on Next Live Lunch, May 9

Paducah, Kentucky honky tonk and Western swing outfit, the Solid Rock'it Boosters, will perform on the next installment of Sounds Good's Live Lunch series on Friday, May 9, at 12 noon.

The beloved West Kentucky band is comprised of Nathan Brown, Hott Rodd Rodd Anderson, Logan Oakley, and Bryce Hayden. Their Live Lunch performance will also feature MSU alumnus Benji Bohannon on drums.

The Solid Rock'it Boosters offer a full-throttle honky tonk, rockabilly, and Western swing live performance that showcases their unique and lively takes on the vibrant, eclectic, and oft-forgotten music of the American South.

Join Tracy Ross on Friday, May 9, at 12 noon for the Solid Rock'it Boosters' performance. Listen on-air, on the WKMS website, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services, Wits' End Records in Murray, Kentucky, and listeners like you.