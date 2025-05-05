© 2025
News and Music Discovery
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

West Kentucky Honky Tonk Heroes, Solid Rock'it Boosters, to Perform on Next Live Lunch, May 9

WKMS | By Melanie Davis-McAfee
Published May 5, 2025 at 2:57 PM CDT

Paducah, Kentucky honky tonk and Western swing outfit, the Solid Rock'it Boosters, will perform on the next installment of Sounds Good's Live Lunch series on Friday, May 9, at 12 noon.

The beloved West Kentucky band is comprised of Nathan Brown, Hott Rodd Rodd Anderson, Logan Oakley, and Bryce Hayden. Their Live Lunch performance will also feature MSU alumnus Benji Bohannon on drums.

The Solid Rock'it Boosters offer a full-throttle honky tonk, rockabilly, and Western swing live performance that showcases their unique and lively takes on the vibrant, eclectic, and oft-forgotten music of the American South.

Join Tracy Ross on Friday, May 9, at 12 noon for the Solid Rock'it Boosters' performance. Listen on-air, on the WKMS website, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services, Wits' End Records in Murray, Kentucky, and listeners like you.
Tags
Sounds Good Conversations Live Lunch Sounds GoodLive LunchSounds GoodSolid Rock'it Boosters
Melanie Davis-McAfee
Melanie Davis-McAfee graduated from Murray State University in 2018 with a BA in Music Business. She has been working for WKMS as a Music and Operations Assistant since 2017. Melanie hosts the late-night alternative show Alien Lanes, Fridays at 11 pm with co-host Tim Peyton. She also produces Rick Nance's Kitchen Sink and Datebook and writes Sounds Good stories for the web.
See stories by Melanie Davis-McAfee
Related Content