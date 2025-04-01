Little By Little To Perform on the Next Live Lunch Ahead of Album Release, April 25

WKMS Battle of the Bands 2024 champions, Live Lunch veterans, and Murray, Kentucky's own indie-soul-rock outfit, Little By Little, returns to the WKMS studios for the next installment of Sounds Good's Live Lunch series on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Little By Little was founded by Kayla Little in 2016 and features Brent Smith on bass guitar, Sam Blalock on lead guitar, and Carson McCann on drums. Since its formation, LBL's sound has evolved to create an infectious blend of soul, jazz, and folk-rock, led by Little's pop-sensible songwriting and Blalock's guitar playing rooted in '70s and '80s rock 'n' roll. LBL's catalogue contains elements of Carole King, Lake Street Drive, Sara Bareilles, and the Beatles.

LBL's latest record, Dream, features their most cohesive songwriting to date as the band continues to hone their collaborative sound. Dream will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday, April 4. Upcoming performances can be found on their Facebook page and website.

Join Tracy Ross on Friday, April 25, at 12 noon for Little By Little's performance. Listen on-air, on the WKMS website, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services, Wits End Records in Murray, Kentucky, and listeners like you.