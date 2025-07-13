West KY Alt-Rock Band King Kaiju Returns to Live Lunch July 18

West Kentucky alt-rock band King Kaiju returns to Live Lunch on Friday, July 18, ahead of their EP release show at Wits' End Records in Murray. The two-time WKMS Battle of the Bands finalists (2024-25) will rampage through the airwaves with their unique rock sound featuring heavy rock riffs, psychedelic vibes, and plenty of funk energy.

A bona fide super group comprised of long-time members of the local music scene, King Kaiju features Ryan Gilchrist on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, Shaun Brown on lead guitar and background vocals, Colton Burge on bass and background vocals, and Morgan McCall on drums.

King Kaiju will return to Live Lunch ahead of their EP release party at Wits' End Records with special guests DJK & the Always. Doors open at 6 pm, music starts at 7. The show is open to all ages. $10-15 suggested donation for the bands. Their first EP, "Blue," is available on all streaming platforms now. They are currently working on their first LP, Yellow, which will be recorded in the fall.

The band also performs at Tap 216 in Murray on July 26 at 8 pm, Tiki Turtle in Grand Rivers on August 9 at 6 pm, the Big Apple Grill in Murray with Melanie A. Davis & the Madness on August 15 at 8 pm, and at Dry Ground Brewing Company in Paducah with Bronzfonz and Charmers on August 16 at 8 pm.

For more up-to-date show information, follow King Kaiju's Facebook page.

Join Tracy Ross for the next Live Lunch featuring King Kaiju on Friday, July 18, at 12 pm. Listen on-air, on the WKMS website, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services, Wits' End Records in Murray, Kentucky, and listeners like you.