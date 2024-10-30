Murray Alt-Folk Artist Melanie A. Davis Returns to Live Lunch on November 8

Alt-folk singer-songwriter Melanie A. Davis performs on the next installment of Sounds Good's Live Lunch series on Friday, November 8, at 12 noon. The performance coincides with the release of Davis' fourth full-length album, Noctalgia, that same day. Her Live Lunch set will present stripped-back versions of songs from her new record and features lead guitarist Fate McAfee.

Noctalgia is Davis' first full-length to feature her full band, Melanie A. Davis & The Madness. A love letter to the fading night sky that's slowly "disappearing" from our perspective due to climate change, the 10-track collection features tongue-in-cheek doo-wop, intimate jazz lounge vibes, and honky tonk, among other grooves and styles. The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Shelby Preklas at Loud & Clear Studios in Paducah, Kentucky, and features the Madness "tour" lineup: Davis, McAfee, Brian Moore, and Tom Davis.

Davis' prolific original catalogue blends her classically trained voice, jazz-inspired harmonies, and fingerstyle guitar to create a sonic soundscape that embodies elements of jazz, folk, pop, alternative, and classic country. Her music takes lyrical and instrumental cues from the likes of Joni Mitchell, the Beatles, Bobbie Gentry, and Neil Young.

Melanie A. Davis' Live Lunch performance precedes an evening release show featuring Davis, Fate McAfee, and Family Bags at Wits' End Records at 514 Main Street in downtown Murray. Doors open at 7 pm, and music begins at 8 pm. Merchandise will be available for sale at the all-ages show. Following the November 8 performance, Davis embarks on a two-week tour of New England and the Midwest, including stops in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Maine, Michigan, Illinois, and Missouri.

For more information about Davis, including upcoming releases and shows, visit her website or Facebook page.

Join Tracy Ross on November 8 at 12 noon for Melanie A. Davis' performance. You can listen on-air, on the WKMS website, or on the WKMS Facebook page. Live Lunch is made possible by Murray State Digital Media Services, Just Hamburgers in Paducah, Kentucky, and listeners like you.