Know Your Neighbor: Dann Patterson reflects on his decades in the skies as a flight attendant

While nobody can deny seeing the world is a main benefit of becoming a flight attendant, Dan Patterson's journey was not obvious.

The Princeton native originally wanted to go to law school after completing his undergraduate degree at Murray State University because of his passion for politics.

While working for Calloway County Judge Executive Robert O. Miller, friends of his who were working in the airline industry told him how much fun it was, including the travel, pay and benefits. So he decided to put law school on hold and take a flyer on being a flight attendant.

After earning a position at Delta Airlines, he learned all of the responsibilities required of a flight attendant, which included first aid and safety, how to evacuate an airplane, as well as procedures on how to handle unforeseen problems like "ditching," which is when planes are forced to land in water.

Patterson – who worked for Delta from 1976 to 2010 – also discussed how much planes had changed over the years. In the 1970s, some airplanes featured upstairs lounges with a bar, but also seating that looked more like restaurant booths than modern airline seating.

"At one point there was the DC8-51. And you got on that old plane and I didn't like it, but in first class are actually tables and booths, almost like a restaurant or a train,” Patterson said. “It was difficult to work but I'm glad Delta got rid of them."

Another difference between modern flight and Patterson's earlier days was the presence of smoking on the plane.

"It was terrible. And it's what was silly about it is they would mark off a smoking section,” he said. “You had this little sign that you would Velcro it on the back of certain rows of a seat, and you could smoke behind that but that didn't do anything."

But after smoking was banned on airlines, some still tried to sneak a cigarette.

"It was dangerous. There are smoke alarms in the bathrooms and a lot of people wouldn't know so smokers would go in there and think, 'I'll sneak smoke.' They would go in there and smoke and that alarm would go off and it is ear-piercing."

Over the decades, Patterson had the opportunity to meet a lot of celebrities including George Carlin, B.B. King, Gladys Knight, Colonel Harlan Sanders of the KFC franchise, Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain and Texas Governor John Connelly. One of his favorite encounters was with Kentucky country music star Loretta Lynn.

"I was on reserve in New Orleans and as I boarded the plane, she was sitting about in first class in the first row,” he said. “I walked into the galley, and she could see me, and I turned around and I realized it really was Loretta Lynn and I jumped from the galley and right in front of her in the seat and I said 'Miss Lynn, I'm from Kentucky too.'”

Now retired and living in Paducah now, Patterson looks back fondly on his years as a flight attendant.

"Let me tell you, the pay is excellent. The benefits are excellent. In this career you meet great people and celebrities, you get to travel, you get to see the world and engage with people,” he said. “You will learn from your experiences on the airplane from whatever situation might evolve. You know the experiences that I had I would have never had otherwise".

Patterson retired from Delta Airlines in 2010. He currently serves on the board of directors at Barkley Regional Airport in McCracken County.