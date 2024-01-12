Search Query
Know Your Neighbor
Sounds Good Conversations
Know Your Neighbor: Dann Patterson reflects on his decades in the skies as a flight attendant
Daniel Hurt
This week’s Know Your Neighbor focuses on Princeton native and Paducah resident Dann Patterson, who shares stories from the skies during his more than three-decade career as a Delta Airlines flight attendant.
Listen
•
5:13