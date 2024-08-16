Howl at the Moon V charity festival to be held in New Concord

The Howl at the Moon Festival is an upcoming charity event on August 23 and 24 in New Concord, Kentucky, featuring a diverse lineup of local bands, including the Wish You Weres, the River Dust Duo, and Firefly, as well as vendors, food, camping, and a family-friendly atmosphere. The festival is raising funds for the Murray WATCH program, which helps individuals with traumatic brain injuries. WKMS Morning Edition host speaks with HATMF Secretary Dalton Ashley about the festival and Murray WATCH.

"It's our fifth year doing Howl at the Moon," Ashley begins. "It's a festival out at New Concord this year at 1200 Jim Wilson Road. We're going to have a bunch of local bands out there, and it's for charity to benefit Murray WATCH. It's a great program here in Murray. They help with people who acquired traumatic brain injuries later in life and help integrate them into society. 80% of all profits will go to them. The other 20% is just to keep us going so we can do it again next year."

Ashley said the idea of Howl at the Moon and its charitable cause comes from Lloyd "Squishy" Walker, a long-time organizer and member of the music community. "This is his passion," Ashley explained. "Lloyd has ran it and done it this whole time, and this year, he wanted to go official. So, we're bonafide with the state of Kentucky. We are now 501(c)(3) non-profit."

"We're gonna have vendors and food," he continued. "We're gonna have camping overnight if people want. There will be lots of good music all night. The whole bill is set. We have got bands including The Wish You Weres, the Riverdust Duo, DJK and the Always, and Firefly, one of my personal favorites."

"It'll be $30 [for] both nights, of if you like to stay for just one day, it's a reduced price of $25 for that. You can do that online at our website," Ashley said. "There's a Facebook page for this as well."

Howl at the Moon V will be the weekend of August 23 and 24. More information on the event, including how to purchase tickets, can be found on their website.