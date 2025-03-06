MSU’s Cinema International screening doc about four-woman team of political organizers

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Murray State University Cinema International is teaming up with the regional social justice organization West Kentucky NOW to screen the 2020 documentary “Can You Hear Us Now?”

The film follows four female political and social justice activists who worked to engage ordinary citizens in pursuit of social change in the closely divided swing state, particularly on issues such as gerrymandering and hyperpartisanship.

Jennifer Young, who chairs West Kentucky NOW’s committee for Women’s History Month, said that the issues facing the women in the film impact every state, including Kentucky.

“It hits on things that affect all states, not just where this is based – in Wisconsin. We certainly have these issues all over, but the women in this film are fighting battles that they almost know that they may not win the election, but they're still fighting anyway,” said Young. “I think that's important – to not give up.”

President of West Kentucky NOW Christine Lindner said that the work of the activists in Wisconsin is similar to the work their organization has done in Kentucky, especially on statewide amendments.

““We regularly have actions to write letters to legislators and make phone calls and to call we're going to be doing one this month on bodily autonomy,” Lindner said. “We also have a number of community events to kind of bring people together about the issues.”

Lindner said that initiatives in the past have included voter registration drives and advocacy for voter registration, but also with a statewide constitutional amendment that would have allowed public dollars to fund private schools. That amendment was voted down on Election Day in 2024.

“This past year, we did a lot of voter registration, making sure that people are registered to vote [and that] they know their voter status. We're also advocates for voter restoration, which encourages people who've had their rights to vote withdrawn because they've been convicted for a crime, so making sure that they get those rights back,” said Lindner. “We were really active with Amendment Two over the summer, making sure that people knew what they were voting for when it came to public money going to public schools.”

Young said that it can sometimes be disheartening when advocacy efforts prove unsuccessful, but that she knows persistence is required in order to affect change.

“It's a discouraging statistic, but all the phone calls and postcards that people write and call in often don't change the voters or the legislators' minds at all. They still vote the opposite way, and that's highlighted in several examples in this movie,” said Young. “Again, it's discouraging, but it's another reason why we all need to continue the fight and continue to make those calls and postcards, and at some point they've got to start listening to us and pay attention.”

MSU Cinema International co-director Ben Post said that he is glad West Kentucky NOW wanted to sponsor the film and felt that the film’s focus on social justice in Wisconsin, a swing state that has helped determine the last three presidential elections, could be an inspiration for people watching in Kentucky.

“We really love having the chance to work with community partners like West Kentucky NOW to bring more people in to see our films, to help expand the web of people who are involved with cinema International,” said Post. “Wisconsin is also an interesting state. There's lots of very culturally specific stuff in it, but it's also a state that has had a lot of implications for the nation as a whole. The last three presidential elections, the vote in Wisconsin has been decided by less than one percentage point and has changed hands twice. So it is a very swingy, swing state. It's a state that's a microcosm of the nation as a whole. It's the home of the progressive movement, and it's the home of Joe McCarthy, and so it's got that duality to it.”

He also said that the film would feel current to its viewers because of what he describes as political upheaval in the United States.

“A lot that will feel prophetic, a lot that will feel like it's happening right now, and just lots of interesting things happening in it. Also really great portrayals of the female candidates as they go about the actual day to day work of running for office,” said Post.

Lindner said that one element of the film she thought was very important was that the women in the film were regular, everyday people, who did not come from wealth or abundance, but lived normal lives.

“One of the things that we really like to highlight in West Kentucky NOW is these women who step up, this average woman, in your community who sees a need for change and then takes the next step, and we're going to be highlighting a number of these women in our community later on this month in a panel discussion,” said Lindner.

On Monday, March 31st, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., West Kentucky NOW is hosting a panel discussion on inspiring action and building community in the region. Moderated by Constance Alexander, the panelists will include Kentucky Education Association Board member Noraa Ransey, Murray Independent School Board member Robyn Pizzo, and Murray State University Dean and Professor Carruth Kitrell. The panelists will be sharing ways to engage in the community and help shape outcomes.

“These women are representing many different organizations and communities in our community, and they are going to help hopefully show us how they have been involved in community service and through elected positions or volunteer positions, and how they hope to spark an interest in the next generation of young women and inspire them to get involved, take action in their community, support other women in their community,” said Young. “And hopefully keep the ball rolling so that we can hopefully make some changes and make our community safer and healthier for all people.”

Young said that she hoped those who see the film will be motivated to take action beyond attending the screening. She hopes people will be inspired to attend the panel discussion.

“Hopefully it will inspire people to step up and take action and not sit back and let these atrocities continue,” said Young. “We can't be complacent anymore. Look at what's going on in the world right now, especially in this country, and we've all got to do better, work together and fight harder for everyone's rights, and they're being pulled away from us at every angle right now, and we've got to do everything we can to fight back.”

Murray State University Cinema International is screening “Can You Hear Us Now,” Thursday, March 6th and Saturday, March 8th at 7:30 p.m. in Faculty Hall 208 on the main campus of Murray State University. The event is free and open to the public.