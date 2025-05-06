Nine weeks is a long time to be hungry: Soup for the Soul looks for help feeding kids this summer

Did you know $100 can help feed a child this summer?

As a child, Noraa Ransey knew what it was to need a helping hand. She grew up in a single parent home, and was the oldest with two younger sisters. Her mother suffered from an alcohol addiction. When she was 15, her mother went to jail for a year and she took over raising her younger siblings – working at Arby’s, Wendy’s and August Moon to help make ends meet. She used programs in the community, food stamps, public housing, and other services to help.

Now, Ransey serves as the board chair for Soup for the Soul – a Murray soup kitchen that helps to feed Calloway County residents. In a recent interview with WKMS, she told her story and the ways that people can get involved to help their neighbors.

“For years I was honestly embarrassed of my own story. But somewhere along the way, of being a teacher and working with people in similar circumstances through Soup for the Soul and other places, I realized that sometimes sharing your story can be the most effective way to reach somebody.”

Noraa Ransey Noraa Ransey at her WKMS interview

And reach people she does. Beyond being the board chair for Soup for the Soul, Ransey has been a teacher for 20 years.

“When I meet people struggling with homelessness, or hunger, or just whatever, just their basic needs being met, sometimes it's just the humanity of the situation and they need to know that somebody cares about them. You don’t forget that part of your life, even though you moved into much more amazing blessings. You share those blessings with other people.”

One in five kids

According to Feeding America, around one in five children in Calloway County is food insecure – meaning they don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

As a first grade teacher at Calloway County, Ransey said that the time that you see it most is when they come back from the weekend: “It breaks my heart every Monday.”

She said that she can see the kids that didn’t have enough to eat over the weekend and that after a week off for something like spring break it can be seen even more intensely.

“The summer can be really long,” Ransey said. Nine weeks is a long time to not get your breakfast and lunch, especially when – for some of the kids – that may be the only meal they’re getting.

Summer Lunch and Literacy Program

That’s where the Summer Lunch and Literacy program comes in. Family Resource Centers at Murray and Calloway identify students (and their siblings) who are most in need. The need has grown each year; but this year, it’s higher than ever.

In January, Soup for the Soul budgeted for 400 kids for this summer. But, now, the need is closer to 600. Ransey said she and her board founder aren’t going to turn away kids in need.

“We know our community is not going to say no to a hungry kid,” she said.

Noraa Ransey Noraa Ransey with son Tobias

Ransey said that Soup for the Soul doesn’t often like to ask for money, but the increased need puts them about $20,000 short for this summer. It costs the nonprofit $100 to provide the snack bag, meal and book for a child all summer long.

“I have a nine year old,” Ransey said, “but he’ll tell me, mom, it only takes $100 to feed a kid and we just blew $80 at Wal-Mart on what? 3 bags? What is in those bags? He tells me every year we have to feed at least one kid. And we always do.”

In addition to the physical needs addressed, Ransey said the program also creates hope for families. “We try to get the good part. So you can see that even though there is this need, there is such a big blessing for this opportunity.”

How to help

Community members who want to help can through Soup for the Soul’s website.

People can also volunteer to help pack the bags each Friday at 9 a.m. Volunteers will be needed from May 30th through July at North Calloway Elementary. Kids ages two and up have come to help in the past, alongside youth groups, Cub Scouts, basketball teams and retirees.

Ransey said the experience helps to bring community members together and show them what can be accomplished when people show up for their neighbors.

“You don’t have to sign up. You don’t have to come every Friday,” Ransey said. “Just come when you can.... Usually once you come one time, you want to come every week, because you’re just amazed by the program.”

