Cultivating attention in a time of distraction: Murray State Humanities+ delves in to what it means to be human

It's hard to even read an article these days without notifications pinging or other images popping up as you scroll. It's a distraction-filled and technology-rich time. But a new year-long series from Murray State's College of Humanities and Fine Arts is aimed at helping people all understand a little bit more about what makes us human.

The series explores and celebrates the place the humanities and fine arts have in people's lives, and showcases the work of MSU faculty, students, and alumni — as well as other experts.

One of the first of these conversations takes place September 11th, with Drs. Matt Robertson and Mike Bordieri on "Cultivating Attention in a Time of Great Distraction."

In a world where texts or emails can reach people at any time; when you can access information at any moment; when the news cycle has some new outrage every day; with everyone's attention being pulled in more directions than ever: how does one cultivate a sense of intentionality around all of this distraction?

Dr. Robertson is a historian who will help walk participants through centuries of how humans have thought about attention and mindfulness over time. Dr. Bordieri is a Professor of Psychology at Murray State and will delve more into the "right now."

Instantaneous connection is useful and can be a wonderful tool and resource, Bordieri says. But the question is: are people using technology intentionally, or is it in control? "When is it a tool that is helping, and guiding and enhancing a moment versus when is it just the default?"

We used to have spaces in life a lot more open for interaction: small talk, imagination, looking out a window, Bordieri says. He goes on, "A lot of those spaces now are really easy to fill with our phones, but may rob us of some other opportunities to maybe notice some things in a different way." One way to counteract this? Having a few set times (like dinner with the family) where your phone isn't present with you or on the table.

But Bordieri is clear that you don't need to shun technology or embark on long journeys to start being mindful. His main takeaway? "Attention is a muscle... it grows with practice." He recommends starting small, taking a few breaths on purpose or noticing the senses around you. Slowing down to savor a delicious candy or (as the old adage says) smell the roses. Bring your attention fully into a small activity for the moment: "It doesn't have to be hour long meditations... it can be as simple as five to seven breaths on purpose, taking a little time to slow down and practicing doing that through each day."

The full schedule for the full Humanities+ series can be seen here.

