WKMS Celebrates the 2025 Holiday Season with Special Programming

WKMS celebrates the 2024 holiday season with a wide variety of seasonal programs interspersed with regularly scheduled programming. From all genres of music to cooking to storytelling, there are national and local shows for everyone to enjoy this December.

See the holiday programming below. Some episodes TBA.

Monday, December 15, the second day of Hanukkah

—

11 am - 12 pm

Candles Burning Brightly

A new, delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home.

12 pm - 1 pm

Hanukkah Lights 2025

This NPR favorite returns with new stories plus gems from the archive. Hosted by Murray Horwitz with Susan Stamberg.

Tuesday, December 16

—

11 am - 12 pm

JD McPherson's Seasonally Sensitive Holiday Extravaganzo from WNXP

A throwback radio hour hosted by Jason Moon Wilkins of WNXP Nashville and starring JD McPherson, featuring music from his modern holiday classic LP Socks alongside handpicked, off-the-wall Christmas song selections paired with interviews delving deep into Socks and his own holiday traditions.

12 pm - 1 pm

The Big Tiny Desk Holiday Special

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more!

Wednesday, December 17

—

11 am - 1 pm

SKAnking Around the Christmas Tree

Christmas music with a ska flavor.

Thursday, December 18

—

11 am - 12 pm

The Liquid Moment Holiday Special

WKMS host Derek Operle offers a special holiday version of The Liquid Moment, which features everything from new age to jazz to psych to folk to cosmic country, electronica, crate digger soul, and more.

12 pm - 1 pm

The 'All Songs Considered' Holiday Extravaganza

This year Robin Hilton and Stephen Thomson head back to the snowy cabin in the woods where the annual "All Songs Considered" get-togethers began many years ago. Join us as we attempt to throw another party for the ages, with one simple, fate-tempting question: What could possibly go wrong?

Friday, December 19

—

11 am - 1 pm

Folk-ish Christmas Special

Radio 101 host and WKMS student Anabelle Massa offers a two-hour, holiday edition of Folk-ish, a weekly compilation of different folk genres and a brief history behind each.

Sunday, December 21

—

2 pm - 4 pm

The Kitchen Sink Winter Solstice Special

WKMS host Rick Nance offers a special Winter Solstice edition of The Kitchen Sink, a weekly show featuring a curious mix of music.

5 pm - 6 pm

In Winter's Glow

In Winter's Glow is a winter solstice program, hosted by Steve Seel. It presents modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to complement the chilly, starry nights of the season.

6 pm - 7 pm

A Paul Winter Solstice

Artist in Residence Paul Winter and the Paul Winter Consort return to celebrate the longest day of the year at the Cathedral.

Monday, December 22

—

11 am - 12 pm

Carols, Customs, and Candelight: A Celtic Christmas Celebration

The Celtic lands of Northwestern Europe have an especially rich musical heritage, and many Christmas songs and carols come from places like Ireland, Scotland, Brittany and other Celtic nations. Listen as host Andrea Blain explores music and customs that have roots in ancient winter celebrations and traditional Christmas festivals.

12 pm - 1 pm

Vince Guaraldi's Christmas Gift to Jazz with Jana Lee Ross

Host Jana Lee Ross presents a special filled with warm-hearted sounds to bring together everyone in the family. Vince Guaraldi‘s music to A Charlie Brown Christmas ushers in the sound of the holidays for jazz fans as well as Charlie Brown fans.

Tuesday, December 23

—

11 am - 12 pm

Welcome Christmas

Welcome Christmas is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world's premier choral ensembles, conducted by Philip Brunelle and G. Phillip Shoultz. Join host John Birge for an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including compositions and arrangements by Mack Wilberg, Glenn Rudolph, and John Rutter.

12 pm - 1 pm

A Chanticleer Christmas

A Chanticleer Christmas is a treasured holiday tradition, bringing the beauty and wonder of the season to audiences near and far. By the glow of candlelight, voices soar in harmony, weaving together centuries of music that illuminate the joy, mystery, and spirit of Christmas.

Wednesday, December 24, Christmas Eve

—

9 am - 11 am

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols is the Christmas Eve service held in King's College Chapel since 1918. It was first broadcast in 1928 and is now broadcast to millions of people.

11 am - 12 pm

Holidays from MSU 2025

Tune in to hear holiday offerings from Murray State University's Department of Music, featuring choral and instrumental performances of the last several years.

12 pm - 1 pm

The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays

The Film Score: Music for the Winter Holidays is an hour-long special devoted to holiday and wintertime movie music. In addition to beloved standards (“White Christmas” from “Holiday Inn” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” from “Meet Me in St. Louis”), Michael shares an eclectic mix of wintry film scores, ranging from “It Happened in Sun Valley” (from “Sun Valley Serenade”) to Alexandre Desplat’s folk-inspired score for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” to Bernard Herrmann’s bracing sleigh ride accompaniment composed for the Orson Welles drama “The Magnificent Ambersons.”

Thursday, December 25, Christmas Day

—

11 am - 1 pm

St. Olaf Christmas Festival

The St. Olaf Christmas Festival has become one of the nation's most cherished holiday celebrations. This year's presentation, “O Morning Star, O Radiant Love,” features more than 500 student musicians in three performances at the Northfield college.

Thursday, January 1, 2026, New Year's Day

—

10 am - 12 pm

New Year's Day from Vienna 2026

The ever-popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Riccardo Muti in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna.

12 pm - 1 pm

You Should Know Todd Snider: A Remembrance

A musical and conversational remembrance of an Americana singer/songwriting favorite, Todd Snider, who passed away Nov. 14, 2025 at the age of 59. Paul Ingles hosts a 3 person panel - a music critic, a Nashville-area radio host, and a Todd Snider fan - to talk about Todd's one-of-a-kind writing and performing qualities, in this heart-felt tribute to a life cut way too short. Thirteen Todd Snider songs are sampled.

