Market House Theatre presenting murder-mystery dinner this month

Market House Theatre in Paducah is presenting a murder-mystery dinner experience this month with its latest production “Board to Death,” which tells the story of Ricky, a former NFL star who attempts to take control of a fitness company, but tensions are high between him and the board of directors. Before Ricky’s coup can be made, someone ends up dead. Dinner will be served prior to the performance, which will also allow for audience participation as they try to find out whodunnit.

Director of “Board to Death,” Chip Bohle says that the character Ricky is quite controversial and makes enemies, which leads to a reveal and a clue for the audience.

“The show is all about Ricky. The health club is run by the ex-NFL player and he's a buffed up, arrogant kind of guy, and he takes steroids, and so he has all the side effects – the rage, the hairline, and the other things that happen to you when you take drugs like that,” said Bohle. “And I’ll tell you this, an insight for you. We put this on some media platforms, but not all. Ricky is the one who dies. So here's your first clue.”

Bohle said that this is the first time he’s had a murder-mystery production with all seasoned players and no first time performers.

“I don't have any first timers. It's a cast murder mystery veterans. Ricky is played by Matt Thornton. He does a very good job with the lead. We also have Lisa Terry, Sonny Dougherty-Schreiner, Scott Dossett, Jared Street, Malessa Taylor and Jessica Record,” said Bohle. “And my assistant director is Hannah Saad-Senig. I'm thrilled to have her in what is a vital role for me because of the way we produce these.”

Bohle said the evening begins with dinner, then the performance, and finally the audience get to participate and solve the murder together.

“Doors open at 6:00pm, and you mingle for a while. The cast will come out and introduce themselves, just walking around, talking. So you get to meet them face to face. Then at 6:30 we serve dinner. It's a buffet style dinner and soon as it ends, which is usually right about 7:00, we start the show,” said Bohle. “It’s three acts and a lot happens. You have to pay attention.”