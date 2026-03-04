WKMS celebrates Women's History Month 2026 with Femme Fridays, Sister Sundays, and more

WKMS celebrates Women's History Month 2026 with a wide variety of special programming throughout the month, including weekly installments of Femme Fridays, Sister Sundays, and lots more. See programming information below:

Femme Fridays

LISTEN HERE

Melanie A. Davis & Asia Burnett host this all-femme radio show the first three Fridays in March at 11 am. Special episodes include:



March 6: International Women's Day

Hosted by Asia Burnett, this is a journey around the world with songs from Zambia, Italy, France, Turkey, Jordan, the U.K., and much, much more. Plus an interview with West Kentucky NOW President Christine Lindner and Student President of Murray State's NOW Campus Action Network, Presley Billingsly, about what you can do to get involved (and celebrate!) this Women's History Month.

Hosted by Asia Burnett, this is a journey around the world with songs from Zambia, Italy, France, Turkey, Jordan, the U.K., and much, much more. Plus an interview with West Kentucky NOW President Christine Lindner and Student President of Murray State's NOW Campus Action Network, Presley Billingsly, about what you can do to get involved (and celebrate!) this Women's History Month. March 13: Femme-Fronted Friday the 13th

Whether you're superstitious or a skeptic, this special Friday the 13th episode of Femme Friday explores themes of luck, myth, fortune, and fate across multiple genres and decades. This episode, hosted by Melanie A. Davis, will feature cuts from Neko Case, Britney Spears, and many, many more.

Whether you're superstitious or a skeptic, this special Friday the 13th episode of Femme Friday explores themes of luck, myth, fortune, and fate across multiple genres and decades. This episode, hosted by Melanie A. Davis, will feature cuts from Neko Case, Britney Spears, and many, many more. March 20: All Regional Show & Femme Fest Sampler

Melanie A. Davis wraps up this year's Femme Friday series with an all-local and regional show featuring femme-fronted musical acts from Kentucky, Tennessee, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Missouri. Melanie will also preview acts set to perform at PBW's 3rd Annual Femme Fest, an annual celebration of women in music held at Paducah Beer Werks on Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21, at 8 pm.

Sister Sundays

LISTEN HERE

Sister Sundays is Rick Nance's annual celebration of Women's History Month. Tune in on Sundays from 2 to 4 pm for the most eclectic mix of music you'll find on terrestrial radio in the area, featuring cuts from Gloria Jones, Joni Mitchell, and lots more.

Be sure to tune in to WKMS' wide range of local music programs for more female-led music in honor of Women's History Month. Check out the station's program guide here, or listen on-demand now.