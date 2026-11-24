WKMS' Cafe Jazz host Dr. Brian Clardy sat down with Cheryl "Salt" James of Salt-N-Pepa while she was on her tour bus during the It's Iconic tour featuring Salt-N-Pepa, TLC, and DJ Spinderella. Clardy and James discussed how Salt-N-Pepa got their start, life on the road as independent artists, and upcoming family changes.

James traced Salt-N-Pepa's story back to Sears Roebuck, where she worked as a telephone solicitor in the mid-1980s with Hurby "Luv Bug" Azor, Martin Lawrence, and future Kid 'n Play stars Christophe Reid and Christopher Martin. The coworkers all had dreams of entering the entertainment industry, and James said they all succeeded. "I don't know what was in the water at Sears, but it was crazy."

In college, James met Sandra "Pep" Denton. The two became close, often skipping class to play spades in the lunchroom. "I was really confused about what my purpose was and what I wanted to do," James admitted. "When I started getting on the mic, something lit up inside of me, like, 'Yo, this is my destiny.'"

Salt-N-Pepa were advised that to make a name for themselves as quickly as possible, they ought to release a diss track against a male rapper. Their first single, "The Showstopper", was a response to Doug E. Fresh's "The Show". "When we first dropped that song, it was this train ride to success that took off," James said.

James spoke to Clardy mid-tour on the It's Iconic tour that started in August and wrapped up in mid-October. She described the tour as a "mixtape style" performance that featured all the musical acts swapping songs together.

In addition to her work with Salt-N-Pepa, James has only been busy recording, releasing, and promoting her latest solo album, Salty N Lit. She encouraged listeners interested in supporting her music to buy the album on Bandcamp, which is available at a pay-what-you-will price. While Salty N Lit is available on some streaming platforms, like Tidal and Apple Music, it's unavailable on Spotify.

"The response has been amazing," James said. "The reviews on the album so far has been great. I'm happy to be able to still do what I do, and people still receive it. It's for Gen X and millennials. I'm not going for the Alphas and the Zs, but if they pick it up, then that's good, too. They can hear hip-hop, authentic, original hip-hop."

James also mentioned that she's looking forward to upcoming changes in her family. Her daughter is having a baby, making her a grandmother for the first time. "I'm so excited about that," she said. Otherwise, she plans on "continuing to promote my album, continue to just do me, be creative, and do what I do, spread the gospel. I'm a believer. I love talking about God, so my platform is really, for me, a catalyst to tell people about the love of Jesus."

More information on Salt-N-Pepa's upcoming show dates can be found on their website. Learn more about Salt's solo album on her website.